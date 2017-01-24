Revolutionising diagnostics

Rotograph Prime 3D has been designed as a comprehensive diagnostic tool

Rotograph Prime 3D, the new 3D panoramic unit with CBCT technology, manufactured by Villa Sistemi Medicali SpA, Italy, is the natural evolution of the commercial success of Rotograph Prime. Rotograph Prime 3D has been designed as a comprehensive diagnostic tool, and, moreover, is offered with the new and powerful Villa 3D Planner software for implant planning.

Which kind of exams can Rotograph Prime 3D carry out?

The new unit also performs 3D acquisitions of the patient’s dentition, with the possibility to select different acquisition volumes (FOV – Field of View), each one is optimised to examine a particular anatomic region of interest defined by size and resolution.The available 3D examination programmes are reported hereinafter:

3D Full dentition (85 x 90 mm volume)

D Single jaw (85 x 50 mm volume), with choice between two different FOV positions: Maxillary,Mandibular

3D Mandibular teeth (50 x 50 mm volume), with choice among five different FOV positions: Frontal, Premolars (right/ left side), Molars (right/ left side)

3D Maxillary teeth (50 x 50 mm volume), with choice among five different FOV positions: Frontal, Premolars (right/ left side), Molars (right/ left side

3D TMJ (85 x 93 mm volume), with choice between two different FOV positions: right TMJ, left TMJ

3D maxillary sinus (85 x 90 mm volume)

Who are your target customers?

Rotograph Prime 3D is addressed to:

Small and medium dental practices looking for a comprehensive system for implantology, guided surgery and diagnostic applications.

Dental clinics still using 2D acquisition mode who want to change or add a 3D digital unit based on the state-of-the-art technology

Structured dental practices searching a full-featured unit committed to increase their expertise in-dental procedures, thereby increasing productivity

Small and medium radiology centres which require a low budget backup unit to cope with dental diagnostics on behalf of third parts and already own devices used for dental or maxillo-facial applications (i.e. CT/ Dental Scan/ panoramic unit with Ceph)

What are the main features?

Rotograph Prime 3D has compact mechanical structure and the peculiar and refined design of Rotograph Prime. Thanks to its lightweight body and ingenious wall-mounting solution, it can be installed in a very short time in two simple steps.

An essential control panel is available on board, while the selection of examination and exposure parameters is made through the virtual keyboard with graphical user interface on PC

The simplified face-to-face patient positioning allows the operator to check if the patient is correctly centred according to the two laser beams. Moreover, the focal layer is automatically adjusted

The device is equipped with different supports for the patient positioning, designed to optimise the execution of the different exams

New and exclusive support with automatic motorised positioning of chin rests in function of the selected exam, equipped with a LED light that also indicates when the right support is inserted

In order to preserve hygiene, the two support handles are coated with an antibacterial paint

High frequency tubehead with wide kV range (60 – 86 kV) and mA range (2 – 12,5 mA), X-ray tube with 0,5 mm focal spot

One flat panel detector able to perform 2D and 3D acquisitions, in order to optimise the workflow and to minimise the exam preparation time

Acquisition software QuickVision is also included

New and powerful software for dental implant planning, Villa 3D Planner integrated with the unit Rotograph Prime 3D but cannot be equipped with a cephalometric arm.

For further technical details, refer to Rotograph Prime 3D product data.