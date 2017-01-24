‘Our aim is to strengthen presence in the Indian medical diagnostic space’

Chander Shekhar Sibal, EVP, Fujifilm India, in an interaction with Express Healthcare, elaborates on how Fujifilm has been continuously innovating, creating new technologies, products and services to cater to the Indian market

What is Fujifilm India’s revenue mix, between various sectors that it operates in? What is the share of medical systems’ business?

Chander Shekhar Sibal

Fujifilm has set up its wholly-owned subsidiary ‘Fujifilm India’ in February 2008. Fujifilm India had been focussing on building the confidence of Indian customers by product performance and service capacity of the company. It provides world-class cutting-edge solutions in photo imaging, medical products, graphic arts, digital camera, recording media and industrial products. The company holds the number one market share in some of its photo imaging and medical products.

Fujifilm’s medical division has been the key contributor in the company’s growth in India with its state-of-the-art X-ray devices, mammography and medical informatics. The general X-ray constitutes 51 per cent of the diagnostic equipment market in India which makes it a lucrative ground for the company.

In which other segments Fujifilm has a leading market share?

This fiscal year, our medical division grew by 15 per cent as compared to the last fiscal. Our main driving force in this segment is our CR, Imager and Dry Film. Our installation base has more than 20,000 units and we have sustained the number one market share in CR and Imager market. Furthermore, we have 30 per cent plus market share in DR segment and 25 per cent share in PACS.

We always try to go an extra mile to meet our customers’ needs and provide best in class services. With these initiatives, our aim is to strengthen our presence in the Indian medical diagnostic space.

What are the growth prospects for the segment in 2017? Which new products/ services are scheduled to be rolled out to achieve these targets?

At Fujifilm, we are continuously innovating, creating new technologies, products and services and depending on the market demand where we will introduce our new products.

Public Private Partnership (PPP) is important as the government is moving towards digitalisation and various state governments are digitalising their X-ray departments. DR and FFDM markets are growing at a fast pace, approximately at 20 per cent plus. We will launch new products in digital radiography and flat panel detector, which would definitely reduce the X-ray dose and enhance the image quality. Also, there are plans to launch Synapse 5.0 PACS with faster archiving time while utilising 50 per cent less bandwidth. We are expecting to grow by more than 50 per cent since last year.

How does Fujifilm India view PM’s ‘Make In India’ campaign? Are the incentives enough to make high-end medical equipment in India for both local and export markets?

We are committed to ‘Make in India’ campaign and have started getting our mobile DR manufactured through Skanray, named as MicroSkan DR, which provides exceptional image quality at lower dose and enhances efficiency of point of care X-rays. Right now, there is no big incentive for ‘Make in India.’ We will also start exporting mobile X-rays from India this year.

Fujifilm’s support for the Pink Ribbon campaign to promote early discovery of breast cancer has seen it tie up with both private players like NM Medical, Mumbai in April this year and more recently with Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai for the installation of Fujifilm’s Amulet Innovality. What are the special features of this machine? How many facilities in India today have this machine installed?

We have installed the Amulet Innovality at Batra Hospital in Delhi and Tata ATREC and NM Medical in Mumbai, Sri Ramachandra University Chennai and the response has been very encouraging. Early diagnosis has been the biggest draw and also the fact that this machine has been designed in a way to ensure that there is minimal pain and discomfort. Fujifilm has developed a unique patented Fit Sweet Paddle that allows pressure to be more even and gently distributed across the breast compared to conventional flexible paddles. The design improves patient comfort during mammograms significantly.

We have installed a total of 14 Amulet Innovality till date and are planning to install six to eight more in the current fiscal year. Globally, we have over 2500 installations for the Amulet Innovality.

Our machines help in early diagnosis as we are able to detect 50 micron resolution which is best in the industry and our dose is less than 1 mgy, so it gives highest image quality at lower dose. We have 3D Mammography in 2 modes high resolution – HD mode and standard mode which is unique.

While oncologists decree that breast screening mammography should start at the age of 40 and earlier in patients with high risks like genetic predisposition, there is also the risk of radiation. How do today’s digital mammography technologies fare on safety and efficiency (in terms of early detection)?

Our flagship product, Amulet Innovality, is a full field digital mammography device, which has made early detection of breast cancer a reality with its 50 Micron 3D image quality and advanced tomosynthesis technology.

Living up to our motto, which is ‘Value from Innovation’, we are committed to provide products and services that not only enhance image quality and work flow but also keep the patient’s well being in mind by delivering least X-ray dose to patients undergoing the procedure.

We had recently run a programme titled ‘Early Detection Is Key To Control’ in order to spread awareness on breast cancer detection at early stages.

Digitalisation has played a major role in the evolution of precision radiology and imaging. How is this reflected in Fujifilm’s products and research innovation?

We at Fujifilm India are at the forefront of digitalisation. We are installing CR in every nook and corner of the country and this digitalised X-ray means convert analog X-ray to digital. Digitalisation helps in better resolution, reduce repeat examination and thus reduction in X-ray dose. These images can be transmitted with the help of PACS/ tele-radiology to competent radiologist for reporting fast and efficient workflow. We have DR panel and full room DR mobile DR for direct digital radiography. The equipment improve workflow and bring down dosage to a very low level. We have FFDM which detect cancer on the onset with 50 micron resolution at 1 mgy dose. FUJIFILM Synapse is a one-stop shop. With an integrated mammography, RIS and PACS solution, high-end FDA approved 3D post processing applications cater to entire hospital’s departments right from radiology, cardiology, surgery, orthopaedics, neurology, urology, dental and maxillofacial, podiatry, forensic science for virtual autopsies. Oracle database embedded in PACS helps better management of patient records. We have recently introduced Synapse VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive) for DICOM and non-DICOM modalities in hospitals so that patient’s record is stored and archived in a seamless manner. This can also help in research and development of new procedures and data analysis of disease. We also specialise in POC point of care ultrasound sonosite.

On a broader note, what is Fujifilm doing to increase patient access to its products and services? Are there PPPs with state governments etc?

Fujifilm is taking technology to masses by digitalising X-ray rooms interconnecting hospitals and diagnostic centres through PACS. We have recently joined hands with PPP vendor KRSNA for supplying CRs for their India wide requirements.

We have supplied over 100 CRs to the Andhra Pradesh Government for digitalising their small scale hospitals and large scale medical colleges. We have also received orders from Government of Turkey for their mammo screening programme and have supplied 100 FFDM for that purpose. Our CR and PACS are at Medall which connect almost 50 diagnostic centres for high quality reporting through teleradiology. Also, we have installed FFDM at medical colleges like IGMC Shimla, Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai, Aurangabad Medical College, Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai, Mahajan Imaging Delhi, NM Medical Hospital Mumbai for early detection of breast cancer.

We have created a promising future for ourselves in the Indian market. Each category that Fujifilm has its presence in is driven by long-term commitment towards our customers and partners. Our growth drivers are coming from new age customers who are well aware of what they want and are quality conscious.

We have made an effort to investigate the Indian market and we realised that Indian customers require not very low price but affordable product that best suits their need. Taking account of that, we are exploring the possibility of developing value for money products made especially for the Indian customer.