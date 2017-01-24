New solution for affordable OnSight 3D extremity exam

Chandan Naphade, GM, XRS Business Solutions, India and Cluster, Carestream Health India speaks about the advantages of Carestream’s extremity imaging system

Chandan Naphade

Injuries of the joints, elbows, knees and ankles, can happen at any age. In the young, it is usually sports- related, while in the middle-aged and elderly, it could be on account of arthritis, joint instability, etc. Both situations demand that the affected joint be examined with maximum speed and accuracy but cause minimum inconvenience to the specialist doctor and the patient.

For meeting these needs of the orthopedic specialist as well the radiologist, the new OnSight 3D Extremity System from Carestream Health goes a long way. The extremity imaging system uses Cone Beam Computerised Tomography (CBCT) to capture weight bearing and other images of the affected limbs.

OnSight 3D Extremity System

Our affordable, compact system provides high-quality, lower-dose 3D imaging studies. This makes it an ideal diagnostic tool for orthopaedic and sports medicine practices, hospitals, imaging centers, urgent care facilities and other healthcare providers.

The OnSight 3D Extremity System offers an intuitive design that is totally different from the usual CT scan machines available in the market. There is a wide door opening to enable easy, step-in patient access essential for weight-bearing examinations. The larger than usual imaging bore makes it possible for the doctor to examine obese patients while enabling a wide field-of-view image capture.

In addition, a dual-side positioning joystick offers the technologist the option to make convenient positional adjustments. This can optimize the workflow of the radiology department staff. Patient-support handles offer safety and comfort to the patient but can be moved out of the way when not required.

Carestream’s extremity imaging system also enables health providers to capture high-quality 3D images and conduct a patient consultation in a single visit. This helps both the specialist doctors and the patients to save time and decide on a treatment approach in the shortest possible time. In most sportspersons, it is imperative to get back in action as quickly as possible, and the latest Carestream offering can make this happen.

An additional feature is that the equipment can be rotated to allow the affected leg to be examined in an upright position, that is, when it is actually bearing a part of the body weight. This helps the orthopedic surgeon to make a better assessment of the injury.

Clinical studies conducted at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, US, show that the Carestream OnSight Extremity System is particularly useful in capturing 3D images of various joints. In this study, over 98 per cent of 3D images were rated to be of diagnostic quality therefore very useful to the practicing clinicians.

The product is also being exhibited at the IRIA 2017 annual conference at Jaipur.