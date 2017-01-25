MammoScan: Full field digital mammography system

Mammoscan comes with various features which makes scanning easy and is comfortable on patients

69 per cent deaths in developing countries are due to breast cancer. Unlike other cancers, breast cancer is eminently treatable if detected at an early stage. It is recommended by WHO that education and screening programmes are only ways to improve survival rate and reduce mortality.

X-ray Mammography has been the gold standard for early detection of breast cancer – the commonest female malignancy in the developing world. However, despite technology improvements, dedicated film-screen analogue mammography does have its limitations especially in dense breasts where lesions are inherently difficult to detect. Dense breasts require higher exposure there by increasing the radiation dose. Two-thirds of pre-menopausal women and one fourth of post-menopausal women have dense breast tissue which increases the risk of developing breast cancer by four to six-fold.

The award winning design, Mammoscan, a full field digital mammography system delivers uncompromised clinical value, workflow efficiency and patient comfort.

Mammoscan’s industry best pixel size offers high quality image, resolution and visualisation. Mammoscan is synchronised in the way the beam is always focussed on the digital X-ray receiver surface during the exposure process. This principle eliminates the need for the anti-scatter grid, thus saving the dose to the patient. The digital X-ray receiver in mammoscan provides better visualisation of breasts thus ensuring more accurate detection of tumours and micro-calcifications.

Mammoscan comes with various features which makes scanning easy and is comfortable on patients. The swivel arm can be raised, lowered, and rotated to accommodate patient in all statures, standing and/or sitting, to produce mammographic images in all standard views. The breast compression device works in conjunction with breast support table to uniformly compress the breast for X-ray imaging. Performing breast biopsies on a biopsy table solves the common problems encountered with the prone table and upright core biopsy techniques. Mammoscan comes with host of other features at affordable cost. Due to technology used in the system, maintenance cost is significantly reduced.

