ZHL in MoU with Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha

92 additional 108 ambulances under National Ambulance Service will be launched in the state

Naresh Jain, CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd signing the MoU with Shalini Pandit, IAS, Mission Director- NHM, Odisha

Ziqitza Health Care Ltd (ZHL) has signed an MoU with Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, for the launch of 92 additional 108 ambulances under National Ambulance Service in the state. The agreement was signed between Shalini Pandit, IAS – Mission Director, National Health Mission, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha and Naresh Jain, CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Pradeep Kumar Amat, Minister, Finance, Public Enterprises and Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha.

ZHL operates 420 ambulances under 108 ambulance and 500 ambulances under 102 ambulance of National Ambulance Service in the state in partnership with Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha. ZHL currently operates 108 emergency ambulance services in all 30 districts of Odisha through a fleet size of 420 ambulances. The 108 ambulance is operated through the state-of-the-art centralised call centre situated in Bhubaneswar. The entire service right from a person making a call to the necessary pre-hospital care in the ambulance and carrying the victim to the nearest hospital is absolutely free.