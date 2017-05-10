World Preeclampsia Day to be held on May 22

Awareness will be raised on preeclampsia, which is a life-threatening complication during pregnancy

Maternal health organisations around the world are joining forces to host the first-ever World Preeclampsia Day on May 22, 2017, to raise awareness of preeclampsia as a life-threatening complication of pregnancy. The theme for World Preeclampsia Day, ‘Be prepared before lightning strikes,’ encourages pregnant women to recognise symptoms early and if they experience any, contact their healthcare providers.

Co-sponsors BabyCenter, Ending Eclampsia/ USAID, the International Society for the Study of Hypertension in Pregnancy, and PRE-EMPT have joined the Preeclampsia Foundation to reduce preventable deaths from preeclampsia, a leading cause of maternal and infant mortality.