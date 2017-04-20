Workshop on innovative solutions to treat blindness held in Hyderabad

University of Sheffield, UK and LV Prasad Eye Institute organise the workshop, which aimed at bringing together UK researchers with their counterparts in India, to exchange ideas and solve global problems

The University of Sheffield, UK and LV Prasad Eye Institute, India are jointly organising a four-day workshop In Hyderabad from April 20 – 23, 2017 to discuss innovative scientific solutions for treating damaged corneas.

The workshop on “Application of innovative chemistry and biomaterials to treat corneas damaged by trauma, disease and infection” is part of the Newton-Bhabha Researcher Links programme, aimed at bringing together UK researchers with their counterparts in India, to exchange ideas and solve global problems.

Royal Society of Chemistry, in association with the British Council through Newton Fund, are investing Rs 2.5 crores, to deliver nine Newton Researcher Links workshops, to provide Indian and the UK researchers with the opportunity to learn from each other and build long-lasting, sustainable research collaborations.

Each of the early career scientists will have the opportunity to present their research, and senior scientists will attend as mentors, to lead discussions and provide guidance.

Leading UK institutions such as University of Edinburgh, University College London, University of Manchester, University of Warwick will be partnering with leading Indian research institutes such as IISER-Kolkata, ICT-Mumbai, IIT Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, JNCASR-Bangalore to conduct workshops on Clean Energy, Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR), Nanomaterials and Green Technologies in 2017.

In 2016, the Royal Society of Chemistry and the British Council supported six Newton workshops, coordinated by leading University such as Cambridge, Nottingham, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras and IIT Mandi. Over 250 scientists from both the UK and India deliberated and shared their research on issues pertaining to global challenges such