Wockhardt Hospitals receives JCI Accreditation

Wockhardt Hospitals received accreditation by US based Joint Commission International (JCI) which focusses on high standard of clinical quality parameters and outcomes. Reportedly, this accreditation reaffirms the stringent quality parameters that Wockhardt Hospitals has established.

The hospital was surveyed for over 1200 measurable elements of care and patient safety by the Tracer Methodology which included interaction with the professional doctors, nurses, technicians and patients.

Zahabiya Khorakiwala, MD, Wockhardt Hospitals, said “This accreditation endorses our commitment to the community to deliver safe, ethical and evidence based care to ensure the best clinical outcomes for our patients.”