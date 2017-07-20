Wockhardt Hospital distributes free first-aid kits

The community medical service team visited houses and gave first aid demo to the residents

Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central has distributed free 2000 first-aid kits along with first aid guide booklet in Lalbaug, Parel and Pedder road in South Mumbai zone.

Dr Parag Rindani, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central said, “It may sound unpleasant, but the reality is accidents do occur. An accident can occur anywhere, whether you are traveling, or at home or anywhere else. That is why it is necessary to have at least some basic knowledge about medication and first aid. Our community medical service team had personally visited every house and gave first aid demo to the residents.”