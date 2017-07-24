Wockhardt Hospital starts awareness programme on CPR

The programme ‘I will Save life’ will continue till December 2017

Sterling Wockhardt Hospital, Vashi has started an awareness programme of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation(CPR) training among citizens – ‘I will Save life’. Wockhardt Hospital conducted first free seminar in Navi Mumbai recently. Through the initiative, training will continue to create awareness until December 2017.

The seminar was organised under the guidance of Dr Gunadhar Padhi, Consultant, Critical Care Unit, Sterling Wockhardt Hospital, Vashi. More than 40 employees of Park Hotel have participated in this workshop including waiters, kitchen and clerical staff.

Sterling Wockhardt Hospital has appealed to NGO, state government bodies, corporate, colleges and government to participate in ‘I will save life’ initiative colonies where Wockhardt medical staff will give CPR training at their doorstep.