Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road bags recognition

Wins the service assurance facilitation impact award conferred by International Association of Facilitator

The Service Assurance project carried out at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai from March to May 2016, in order to bring about a significant increase in Patient Satisfaction Index (PSI), has been awarded the International Association of Facilitators (IAF) – Facilitation Impact Awards (FIA) for achieving excellence in achieving results through facilitation.

The project was to identify challenges (for each department and collectively for the unit); find and apply solutions; evaluate, appraise the impact of these actions on overall PSI scores over a stipulated period of time.

The project was executed productively deploying a series of facilitation processes in collaboration with one-on-one sensitisation, follow-ups and review meetings, which brought about favourable tangible and intangible results leading to realising the organisational goal of high PSI scores. A percentile growth of 45 per cent hike was recorded in the PSI scores in a time frame of 60 days. Apart from PSI scores, intangible benefits such as enhanced cross functional and collaborative work, increased customer satisfaction, team bonding and greater efficiency were also achieved.

Although the project was technically implemented for 60 days, processes initiated during the project continue to work towards achieving higher PSI scores and successively affecting organisational goals.