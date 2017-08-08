Wadia Hospital creates awareness on breastfeeding

Nurses from the hospital prepares posters along with a song ‘Aai Stanpan war bharosa nai kai!’ to make new moms understand about benefits of breastfeeding

Nurses from Wadia Hospital, in order to create awareness about the advantages of mother’s milk, prepared posters that mentioned the importance of breastfeeding. The creative posters were exhibited within the hospital premises. Demonstrations on various lactation methods were also provided for mothers who find it difficult to breastfeed. The nurses also created the trending song Aai Stanpan war bharosa nai kai! to make new moms understand about benefits of breastfeeding.

“Wadia Hospital’s milk bank reserves 500 litres of milk every year. Each day, approximately 15 to 20 pre-term babies benefit from this milk bank facility. All infants should be given mother’s milk as it has long-term benefits for the baby and will also help in the child’s health. The milk bank benefits those mothers who are unable to feed their babies. Consent is obtained from donors and families of recipient children who are fed this milk,” said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia hospitals.

At Wadia Hospital’s milk bank service, trained nurses extract, process, store and feed the milk to babies. Excess milk is put in cold storage between 2-4° C for three days, during which time it is bacteriologically tested. Later pasteurised at 67° C, it is put in cold storage at -8° C. It stays good for up to 100 days. Mothers are counseled to donate their excess milk to the bank.