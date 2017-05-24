Vajra: a new initiative to boost scientific R&D in India

The scheme attracts NRI scientists to work in India and rewards them to conduct research on various sceintific disciplines

In a bid to attract NRI scientists to undertake research in India, Department of Science and Technology (DST) is all set to roll out Visiting Advanced Joint Research Faculty scheme (Vajra). The scheme will offer NRI scientists an opportunity to conduct research for a maximum period of three months and share their knowledge.

“The scheme will bring the best global scientists to India to create an opportunity to contribute the growth of research and development in the country. Also, the visiting global accomplished scientists are expected to enhance global ranking of our institutions. The area of research undertaken by the scientists would be cutting-edge and interest to India,” a ministry official said.

Under VAJRA , the academicians have to be in India for three months and for the rest of the year they can work as adjunct faculty and run collaborative labs and co-guide PhD students. A total number of 1,000 such positions have been created by the ministry for the year 2017-18.

Listing out the criteria, the DST official informed that each scientist will be provided with $ 15,000 per month. The scientist will need to be physically available for 1 to 3 months at the India institutions but they should maintain an adjunct faculty status round the year and keep the collaborative lab and co-guided PhD students for the whole term.

The official also said, “ Such knowledge sharing with NRI scientists would help us in the long run. Such initiatives are taken by countries like China and South Korea, they pay more for such NRI scientists.”

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences informed that the scientific community believes that there is a vision, direction, atmosphere and even facility to conduct high-quality research in India. He futher disclosed that nearly 1,000 Indian scientists working abroad have returned to India in the last two-three years.

Speaking about the opportunities in India and the sharing the outlook of the scientist community, Dr Harsh Vardhan, said, “Scientists feel that India is changing and they can fulfill their ambitions here. They are finding opportunities in India. From brain drain, India has now reached a stage of brain gain. The scientists have come back to India on various scholarships and fellowships.”

He also added that the ministry is focusing on nurturing young minds and retaining them. Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge (MANAK) scheme will focus on nurturing 10 lakh relevant original ideas from five lakh schools across the country.

On the subject of developing advanced technologies locally, Harsh Vardhan informed that the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) had played an important role in developing a portfolio of Streptokinase technology- a vital life saver injectible protein cardio vascular drug. Department of Biotechnology is developing a herbal drug for dengue infection as well.