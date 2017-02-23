V Care Foundation with Boehringer Ingelheim India unveils ‘A Golden Horizon’

The book will be distributed free of cost at hospitals across India starting with Mumbai

With an objective of motivating and inspiring cancer patients across India to fight cancer, V Care Foundation, a Mumbai-based voluntary support group that provides free assistance to cancer patients and their families in association with Boehringer Ingelheim released cancer patient survivor book ‘A Golden Horizon.’ The five part series on inspiring stories of cancer survivors was launched by Priya Dutt.

At the launch, Vandana Gupta, Founder, V Care and a cancer survivor herself said, “The first set of books released encapsulates inspiring stories of ten breast cancer and twelve sarcoma survivors who fought a battle with the disease and emerged victorious. Through these books, we aim to encourage patients suffering from different forms of cancer to fight this dreaded disease with perseverance and determination as did many survivors over the year. These books will be distributed free of cost and will be available at most hospitals providing cancer treatment.”

V Care Foundation provides assistance to close to 55000 cancer patients every year. A person diagnosed with cancer tends to give up on life easily and feels that it’s the end of life. These books will help in motivating patients, care-givers and doctors to prepare in their fight against cancer. The overall objective of these books is to inculcate a feeling of ‘If You Can, I Can Too’ in the minds of other cancer patients.

Dr Viraj Suvarna, Medical Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India said, “The five part series ‘A Golden Horizon’ is a culmination of cancer survivor stories and a conscious effort to motivate other cancer patients to hit back hard at this disease like the brave-hearts featured in these books. The objective of this initiative is to pay tribute to the survivors and encourage other patients and caregivers to not give up in their battle against cancer.”

The next set of series to be launched this year will cover more inspiring stories of cancer patients who have fought against head and neck cancer, lymphoma, childhood cancers.