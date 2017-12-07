Uttarakhand govt in MoU with Hewlett Packard

To provide tele-medicine facilities in remote areas

Uttarakhand government recently signed an MoU with IT giant Hewlett Packard to provide tele-medicine facilities in the remote areas of the state.

The company will create tele-medicine facilities at four Community Health Centres under the MoU signed in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, an official release here said.

The MoU is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to boost health facilities in the hills, it said.

Tele-medicine can prove to be a boon for people residing in remote hill areas, Rawat said.

The state government recently launched tele-radiology services at 12 hospitals across the state which will soon be extended to 23 more hospitals, he said.