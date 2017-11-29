US lactation expert visits NICUs across Telangana

Interacts with faculty and staff of hospitals on breastfeeding

World renowned lactation expert and professor in paediatrics and nursing, Paula Meier, recently visited Newborn Intensive Care Units (NICUs) across Telangana to help nurses and staff to implement a process of quality improvement to help them overcome the barriers to feeding NICU newborns mother’s milk.

Dr Meier heads the RUSH human milk research team in Chicago, USA that conducts translational studies that address barriers to high dose, long exposure mothers own milk (MOM) feeding for NICU infants. During her visit, Dr Meier spoke with nearly 500 faculty and staff from hospitals that are implementing quality improvement initiatives through the Safe Care, Saving Lives programme.

Dr Meier spoke with faculty and staff in NICUs across Telangana about how a process of quality improvement could help them identify and address barriers to breastfeeding. Through its Safe Care, Saving Lives programme, ACCESS Health teaches hospitals how to use quality improvement methodology to identify opportunities to increase newborn survival rates – such as early and exclusive breastfeeding – and implement changes in their NICUs to make sure those opportunities are not lost.

Dr Meier visited three hospitals and spoke to their faculty and staff: Niloufer Hospital, Government Modern Maternity Hospital-Petlaburz, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Warangal. Faculty and staff from other hospitals were also invited to participate in the academic learning sessions organized during at the three hospitals. Faculty and staff from the Government Maternity Hospital-Hanamkonda, CKM Maternity Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Government Maternity Hospital, Sultan Bazaar and members of the Warangal chapters of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), and the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology all participated.