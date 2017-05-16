Union Health Minister launches ORGAN India

The directory will guide the general public regarding details of medical colleges facilitating voluntary body donation across every state in India

JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, recently launched a body donation directory made by the Organ Receiving & Giving Awareness Network, ORGAN India, an initiative of the NGO, Parashar Foundation, at Lady Hardinge Medical College. Trustees of Parashar Foundation, Kirti Parashar and Anika Parashar, CEO, ORGAN India, Sunayana Singh and Special Consultant Eeda Gujral Chopra, were present to launch the directory. Also present on the occasion were, Dr Jagdish Chandra Director, Lady Harding Medical College, Alok Kumar, President, DadhichiDehDaanSamiti and other dignitaries. ORGAN India will guide the general public exclusively regarding details of medical colleges facilitating voluntary body donation across every state in India.

ORGAN India decided to create a directory for body donation to facilitate body donation in India. So for the past six months, data has been gathered from all states in India where body donation is possible. The directory is available on the website www.organindia.org and any person in any state in India can go to the directory, choose the state they want information for, choose the city in that state for which they want the information, and they will get a drop down menu of all medical Institutions or NGO’s in their chosen city where they can pledge or donate their bodies – along with the names, phone numbers and email id’s of the exact people to call.