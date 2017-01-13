Ummeed Child Development & Disability Centre partners with Cipla Foundation

Opens a therapy centre in Parel, Mumbai

Ummeed Child Development & Disability Centre in association with Cipla Foundation recently inaugurated a therapy centre in Parel, Mumbai which will provide training resources that will function along with clinical services for children with developmental disabilities.

The new training facility started by Ummeed is built on a 3000 sq ft premises in Parel and will work towards, sensitisation and awareness about developmental disabilities amongst all stakeholders. It will also provide parent training that will support parents to learn about disability, advocate for their children and support their child’s development further.

The centre provides assessment and therapies for children with developmental disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, Down’s Syndrome, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, learning disabilities, behavioural and emotional challenges to name a few. Training and Capacity Building of NGOs and amongst professionals, parents, teachers and community workers. In 2015-16 Ummeed trained 750 participants and conducted sensitization programs to almost 1000 participants.