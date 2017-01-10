UBER partners with Apollo Hospitals

Apollo will equip Ubers with first aid medical kits, to enable 8000+ five star rated driver-partners to provide medical-assistance to riders in times of need

Uber has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to implement a road safety training programme for driver partners in 29 cities across India. This was announced at an interactive session on Road Safety organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and CII. Uber also announced the roll out of telematics-powered features in the driver app, pan-India partnership with NGOs to promote the ministry’s road safety guidelines and pilot projects with urban planners.

A series of training videos on handling road accidents were unveiled that will help driver-partners handle such situations better. These trainings will be provided in English, and one regional language. In addition to the online trainings, doctors from Apollo Hospitals will also conduct two-week training sessions at the Partner Support Centres in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai over the next few weeks, and certify driver partners who successfully complete the trainings. Further, in each of these centres, Apollo will equip Ubers with first aid medical kits, to enable 8000+ five star rated driver-partners to provide medical-assistance to riders in times of need.