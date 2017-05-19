TUBACEX Group collaborates with UNICEF

To promote access to quality education and wash in schools in India

TUBACEX Group has signed a collaboration agreement with the UNICEF Spanish Committee to promote education and access to water, sanitation and hygiene in the schools covering five blocks of Palghar district, Maharashtra in India. This agreement is framed within the initiatives of the TUBACEX Foundation and will have a three-year term.

The main purpose of the programme is to create an environment that promotes learning by means of the improvement of educational facilities and school structures, while enabling the professional development of the teachers. The WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Education) programme, which is fully-aligned with the lines of action of UNICEF and the ‘Clean School Clean India’ campaign, is promoted by the Indian Government.

The company will implement participative formulas that will allow them to join forces in favour of the improvement of educational facilities and infrastructures in Palghar, with voluntary donations and the participation in internal corporate volunteer programmes.