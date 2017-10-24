Truecaller’s mobile identity solution increases 1mg’s daily user registration

Truecaller SDK enables new 1mg users to instantly sign-up in a simple and quick manner using auto fill functionality

Upon integration of its web and mobile app products with Truecaller’s mobile identity solution – Truecaller SDK (Software Developer Kit), leading E-commerce healthcare start-up 1mg has witnessed an impact upside of 21 per cent increase in their daily user registration.

This integration with Truecaller SDK enables new 1mg users to instantly sign-up in a simple and quick manner using auto fill functionality and completely by passing the SMS-based OTP process, using their Truecaller mobile identity.

With the above impact, this integration has enabled 1mg to seamlessly on-board new users and appropriately connect with them for fulfilling key use cases in their platform like doctor consultations, diagnostic tests and last mile medicine ordering and delivery. The Truecaller SDK solution has been live on 1mg for about a year now and they have seen very encouraging results.

Truecaller SDK is a developer toolkit for digital startups, app developers, and other online businesses. An efficient, secure and asset-light solution, Truecaller SDK is designed to minimise complexity in user on-boarding and verification process as well as helps businesses build more trust on their products, offer more personalisation and enables further evolution of the quality of users being served by them.

Commenting on the partnership, Priyam Bose, Director & Head, Global Developer & Startup Relations, Truecaller said, “Our partnership with 1mg epitomises the value we bring to the burgeoning integrated digital and mobile healthcare sector in India. Truecaller’s Mobile identity tool kit is enabling better personalisation, more trust and seamless consumer experience, and predictable last mile service delivery. This in turn is leading businesses like 1mg to achieve better customer satisfaction and repeat engagements.”

“Truecaller enabled us to obtain verified user identities, right at the time of sign up, significantly improving sign up rates while reducing hurdles associated with OTP-based registration processes. For a mobile first country like India, Truecaller helped us bridge the chasm to giving users a seamless and automated mobile registration process thus reducing user drop offs and increasing engagement across the board,” said Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder, 1mg.