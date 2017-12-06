Transplants – Help the Poor Foundation in partnership with MOHAN Foundation

The initiative will be launched around Mumbai and then spread across the country

Mumbai-based NGO, Transplants – Help the Poor Foundation, has announced its association with Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network (MOHAN) Foundation, the pioneering organisation raising awareness for cadaver organ donation in India. The joint initiative has been launched with an endeavour to promote and counsel families on altruistic deceased organ donation.

Under the association, hospitals in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai have been identified for the launch. To kick-start the partnership, the foundation is working towards associating with the Lokmanya Tilak Sion Hospital, Mumbai.

As a part of the procedure, the foundation will place their transplants coordinators at the Sion Hospital. The counsellor(s) will be the facilitators in cadaver organ donation and transplant cases. The person will be in charge of counselling families of patients who are admitted to the ICU and have been identified as brain dead – with head injury, intracranial haemorrhage, stroke or brain cancer. They are also trained to counsel recipients and their families, as well as sensitise and train staff of the hospital about organ donation and brain death. The most important part of their role would be to work with the community where the hospital is situated to create awareness about organ donation – the neighbourhood, educational institutes, other hospitals and other such places where mass crowds can be tapped.