Transasia Bio-Medicals to aid TNMSC to fight dengue

Bags order from TNMSC for Sysmex 3 Part Differential Hematology analysers along with haematology reagents

Transasia Bio-Medicals has won an order for Sysmex 3 Part Differential Hematology analysers along with haematology reagents from the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC). The commercial details of the bid were not revealed.

Transasia has already completed the delivery of the instruments within the stipulated duration. As part of the agreement, Transasia will also deliver after sales and application support along with the necessary training, whenever required. This Sysmex 3 Part Differential Hematology analyser comes with a unique parameter P-LCR (platelet large cell ratio). It helps in the accurate reporting of platelet counts, which plays a crucial role in monitoring dengue cases, among other diseases such as thrombocytopenia and idiopathic thrombocytopenia. Till date, Transasia has installed more than 24,000 Sysmex 3 Part Differential Hematology analysers across the country.

“We are happy to be chosen by TNMSC to supply these hematology analyzers. This order shows that our instruments are trusted for quality and accuracy. The order has come in at the right time, especially since there is a pressing need to control the spread of dengue in the state. With its unique features that can help in monitoring the infection, we are committed to helping the Tamil Nadu health ministry curb dengue cases at the earliest. Moreover, our well-knit network is competent of providing the necessary after sales support,” a spokesperson from Transasia Bio-Medicals.