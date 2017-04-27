Transasia Bio-Medicals acquires Calbiotech Group of Companies, USA

Transasia-Erba Group is set to strengthen its foray in ELISA and CLIA assays for human and animal research

Transasia Bio-Medicals recently acquired Calbiotech Group of Companies through its German subsidiary Erba Mannheim. Based in California, USA, the three-decade-old Calbiotech Group is a worldwide leader in immunoassay development and manufacturing.

With this new addition, the Transasia-Erba Group is all set to strengthen its foray in ELISA and CLIA assays for human and animal research, including specific assays for autoimmune disorders, cancer and infectious diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Vazirani, CMD, Erba Group said, “Calbiotech and Dr Noori Barka have developed an excellent range of immunoassay products that will complement our growing range of diagnostic products. Their expertise in Immunoassay will allow Erba to strengthen our position in this high growth market and integrate their strong R&D programme to further enhance the product development strategy of the Erba Diagnostics Mannheim group.”

Dr. Noori Barka, CEO and President, Calbiotech Group added, “We are excited to join the growing Erba Mannheim group and enjoy the synergies of being part of a larger organisation. We found a strong strategic and cultural fit with Erba Mannheim and are eager to realise the potential of the combined companies. The strength of the Erba brand will support our growing sales activities while enabling Calbiotech to access a wider range of global markets for our products. The acquisition will also bring synergies with Erba’s R&D and work to accelerate the development of our novel and innovative products.”