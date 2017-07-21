TRAC, MedGenome announce cancer immunotherapy solution

TRAC agreed to licence MedGenome’s patented cancer immunotherapy solution, OncoPept to develop biomarkers for their drug candidates against immune modulators to treat cancer

Toronto Recombinant Antibody Centre (TRAC) from the University of Toronto, Canada agreed to licence MedGenome’s patented cancer immunotherapy solution OncoPept to develop biomarkers for their drug candidates against immune modulators to treat cancer.

The licensing will form the basis of a larger partnership between the two organisations that can be leveraged to bring novel antibody drugs to the Indian market. The announcement was made during a symposium held in Mumbai, which was attended by scientists from over 25 pharmaceutical companies including Sun Pharma, Biocon and Glenmark. The symposium was inaugurated by Jordan Reeves, Canadian Consul General, India.

The partnership will strengthen TRAC’s drug discovery and development pipeline by incorporating genomics data to advance understanding of diseases at a molecular level, thereby creating better drugs and biomarkers for personalised therapies.

Toronto Recombinant Antibody Centre based in Donnolley Centre at the University of Toronto has developed a phage display platform with validated screening technologies, and created a portfolio of over 200 antibodies focusing on cancer and cancer immunotherapy.

Sam Santhosh, Founder, MedGenome, said “TRAC has the best platform in the world for producing novel biologics. We are proud to partner with them by providing our OncoPept solution which can also help pharma companies select the right patients for their clinical trials.”