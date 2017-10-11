TLLLF draws attention to rural mental health

Has partnered with APD on a rural mental health project and the programme now covers six taluks

The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), led by actor and TLLLF Founder, Deepika Padukone visited Davengere district in Karnataka where TLLLF has partnered with Association of People with Disabilities (APD) on a rural mental health project on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Deepika Padukone, Founder, TLLLF said, “It was inspiring for all of us at TLLLF to visit Davengere and see the impact of our programme with APD. From two taluks the programme has grown to six taluks and covers more than 800 patients, as against 200 patients just two years ago.”

Anna Chandy, Chairperson, TLLLF said, “Inclusion of mental health survivors into the mainstream is essential – not only in our cities but also in non-metros. TLLLF’s approach reinforces the need to collaborate and build partnerships, and focus on innovative thinking and multi-stakeholder engagement to reach out and touch the lives of the many people in need of help, regardless of where they are located”.

Janardhan, Associate Director, Association of People with Disabilities (APD) said,

“TLLLF has opened the new doors of opportunity for people with mental health issues living in the remotest part of rural Karnataka to receive treatment and support at their doorstep. This has had an immense positive effect not only on the person affected but also on the whole community around them.”