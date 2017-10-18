ThoughtWorks opens office in Bengaluru

The new office in the subcontinent will spearhead the company’s future-focussed technology and digital products

ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy recently opened a new office in Whitefield, Bengaluru, to leverage the city’s diverse talent pool, and to accommodate the year-on-year growth of more than 20 per cent for the next five years.

The new ThoughtWorks office in the subcontinent will spearhead the company’s future-focussed technology and digital products. The space will adopt a shared service model which aims to create a common pool of people who collaborate across capabilities, around data and product development. The new office with a 300-people seating capacity will also leverage tech-community events, for wider networking that caters to data and digital interests.

ThoughtWorks India’s new office has already mapped its growth to develop digital innovations specifically for its Global In-house Center (GIC) customers. Some of these commitments span APAC, the UK and global players, across the hyperlocal transport, energy management and retail sectors.

Additionally, the space will follow through on a mandate to advance technology and economic growth on a global scale. This will happen through programmes designed to help start-ups, enterprises and governments navigate global megatrends from theory to strategic implementation, using a Tech@Core approach. ThoughtWorks has identified five ‘Seismic Shifts’ that are key technology bets on what will transform organisations across the world. These five shifts are listed as; evolving interactions, humanity augmented, rise of the platforms, security-privacy-transparency and rise of the robots.

“This expansion is only a step in our comprehensive business expansion strategy for the country, aimed at the year-on-year growth of more than 20 per cent for the next five years. The new space will exponentially boost our local supply market with specific focus on digital, product and data capabilities. The new office will also nurture digitally-led innovation to capitalise on technology-driven opportunities for our current and future customers,” said Sameer Soman and Sudhir Tiwari, Directors, ThoughtWorks India.

Apart from this new space in Whitefield, ThoughtWorks has other offices across India – Koramangala in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore.