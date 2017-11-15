The Wellthy Digital Diabetes Therapy to undergo clinical trial for diabetes

As part of the programme, personalised diabetes self-management education and real time coaching will be offered through dedicated health coaches and an AI powered chat bot

Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), partners with Wellthy Therapeutics to pioneer the adoption of diabetes digital therapeutics in India. The Wellthy Digital Diabetes Therapy (#WeDiDiT) trial is all set to prove the efficacy of its 16-week structured diabetes management programme delivered through a mobile app. The trial was launched by past President of RSSDI, Dr Sarita Bajaj at the (RSSDI) Annual Conference in Bhubaneswar in the first week of November. The outcome of this multi-centre randomised control trial will be measured by the HbA1C levels of patients before and after the trial.

As part of the programme, personalised diabetes self-management education and real time coaching will be offered through dedicated health coaches and an artificial intelligence powered chat bot, to engage and improve the health of patients with type II diabetes by facilitating behaviour change.

Commenting on the initiative in India, Abhishek Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Wellthy Therapeutics said, “On World Diabetes Day, we re-affirm our commitment to solve for the diabetes epidemic. Conducting a clinical trial on a mobile app is unprecedented in India and we are extremely optimistic about the study outcomes. While the Wellthy app has already demonstrated its efficacy in various pilot studies, this formal clinical trial conducted with the RSSDI will provide the evidence necessary to show that digital therapeutics have the potential to improve the lives of diabetes patients in India and around the world.”

Dr Rajeev Chawla, Current President Elect of RSSDI said, “The need for digital interventions in diabetes care is more now than ever, especially in India. The Wellthy Diabetes intervention is an innovation born out of India, for Indians and South Asians. This clinical trial holds tremendous potential in terms of changing outcomes for persons living with diabetes by making it easier for them to manage their blood sugar levels and improving their overall quality of life.”