The Himalaya Drug Company introduces oral rinse for cancer patients

Oro-T, a polyherbal formulation, with preventive and curative properties for ‘Oral Mucositis’, which occurs in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy

The Himalaya Drug Company has launched a novel herbal medicine, Oro-T, an advanced mouth rinse with turmeric powder for cancer patients.

Oro-T, a polyherbal formulation, is a first-of-its-kind product with preventive and curative properties for ‘Oral Mucositis’, which occurs in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy. “We, as a wellness company, are recognised worldwide for our pharmaceutical strengths, and our dedicated in-house team of scientists strives to develop products that help in improving a cancer patient’s quality of life in the best possible way. Oro-T has been introduced to delay the onset and reduce the severity of oral mucositis (mouth ulcers) in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy or chemotherapy,” said Dr Palaniyamma, Medical Advisor, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Developed by infusing herbal ingredients like Turmeric, Triphala, and Honey, Oro-T also helps in treating Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSF or OSMF), a chronic debilitating disease of the oral cavity characterised by inflammation and progressive fibrosis (hardening) of the underlying tissues of the mouth. OSF or OSMF is mainly associated with chronic pan and ghutka users.

Commenting on oral mucositis in cancer patients, Dr Palaniyamma, Medical Advisor, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, “Despite being underreported and often under recognised, oral mucositis has a tremendous impact on the cancer patient and on the resources of the health care system. Oral mucositis is a common cause of dose delays, reductions, or interruptions, which limits the effectiveness of cancer therapy. Unfortunately, the currently available treatments are primarily palliative, and in many cases, only marginally effective.”