The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help Uttar Pradesh fight encephalitis

According to Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft, said his organisation will work to control vector-borne diseases and improve sanitation

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will help Government of Uttar Pradesh to fight encephalitis. Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft met Chief Minister Adityanath and promised to support the state’s efforts to prevent and control the deadly viral infection.

According to the CM of Uttar Pradesh, the government will also take the foundation’s help to improve on mother and child health. Gates said his organisation will work to control vector-borne diseases and improve sanitation.

Gates also said the real challenge in India was to get people to use the sanitation facilities available. “Part of our Swachh Bharat partnership with the government is to try and make sure the toilets that are built are not so bad that you’d rather not use them,” he said.