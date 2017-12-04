The American Center, USAID/PEPFAR, CDC, IAVI organise session on HIV

Stories of a person born with HIV, a doctor treating HIV patients and a scientist working on vaccine research share their own experiences

The American Center, USAID/PEPFAR, CDC and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), recently organised a one-of-its-kind experience sharing session on HIV – ‘Life with a Virus,’ to commemorate World AIDS Day, 2017. The event brought live experiences from Chinmay Modi, who was born with HIV, Dr Huma Qureshi, a researcher at the HIV Vaccine Translational Research Laboratory (HVTR) and Dr Naveet Wig, Professor, Department of Medicine AIIMS.

Dignitaries including Dr Bilali Camara, UNAIDS Country Director for India, Henita Kuntawala, PEPFAR Country Coordinator, India, Dr Rajat Goyal, Country Director India, IAVI and Dr Timothy H Holtz, Programme Director, Division of Global HIV and TB/India, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), were also present at the event.

Chinmaya who was born with HIV, shared, “I was nine years old when I first found out about my HIV status. Soon I met with other people who were living with HIV, fighting for their rights, and I engaged with a community based organisation, where I got the opportunity to come in front of the government share the problems faced by people living with HIV. I was keen to work for people living with HIV, as I have seen a lot of problems in my life wherein stigma and denial of treatment were the biggest problems. I feel that HIV is something which should be talked about. I can proudly say that I am living with HIV and I don’t have any regrets for myself or my parents.”

Dr Naveet Wig, Professor, Department of Medicine AIIMS, shared his experience as a doctor treating HIV patients. He said, “Until 2003, antiretroviral therapy drugs were not available in India. However, with the collective help of massive campaigns led by activists, media, healthcare professionals and government, the drugs became available in India, from 2003 onwards. Now, the National AIDS Control Programme is doing well. Through the efforts of institutions like NACO, UNAIDS and CDC, things have changed. These institutions should be supported.”

Dr Huma Qureshi, a senior scientist working on vaccine research for over 15 years at the HIV Vaccine Translational Research Laboratory (HVTR) too shared her story as a researcher. “On the very first day when I handled the blood sample of a positive patient I was trembling, thinking what to do. But soon I got comfortable with handling the HIV virus and the HIV lab. When I was doing diagnostics for the new born and people who had accidental or occupational exposure, it really impacted me. After my PhD, I moved to US and ended up again in an HIV lab. I still remember the deteriorating conditions of the patients who would come for their CD4, CD8 counts and their viral loads. I used to feel very bad. That’s what really motivated me to feel that yes, there is a need for vaccine to prevent new infections! I know it’s a difficult task, but I believe that if we stay focussed and patient, then there will be a vaccine.”

The three narratives were titled as ‘What does it mean to be born with HIV?’, ‘What does it take a doctor to treat a patient?’, and ‘How does one dedicate the life to understanding one virus?’. The stories highlighted the lives, struggles and hopes of the affected community.