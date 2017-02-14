Teleradiology Solutions and GE Healthcare join hands

Partnership will drive adoption of advanced medical technologies and better patient outcomes in Tier II and beyond markets

Teleradiology Solutions and Wipro GE Healthcare announced a partnership that combines GE Healthcare’s medical technology leadership and wide reach across the country with Teleradiology’s proprietary Radiology Workflow Solution – RadSpa to make Remote Radiology Reporting Services available to healthcare providers across India, especially in Tier II and beyond markets.

The partnership will provide 365/24/7 Remote Radiology Reporting Services to Public and Private Healthcare customers of GE by using highly sophisticated and cutting-edge encryption technology and backed by a team of over 50 radiologists across multiple centres in India. Customers of GE will have an option to opt for teleradiology services depending on their need for skilled radiology resources.

Speaking on the partnership, Milan Rao, President and CEO, GE Healthcare, India and South Asia said, “Shortage of qualified medical professionals, including radiologists is emerging as one of the biggest impediment to growth and access to quality healthcare in India.”

“In healthcare, solutions don’t come in boxes. We need skilled people who can use equipment well and interpret reports coming from them for effective clinical outcomes. The partnership with Teleradiology Solutions is one way to address this skill gap that we face today by making high-quality remote radiology reporting services available to our customers. It will further drive access and availability of high-end medical technologies to far corners of the country and deliver positive health outcomes.”

Dr Arjun Kalyanpur, Founder CEO and Chief Radiologist Teleradiology Solutions, said, “As most of the radiologists in India are based in metros and urban centres, remote parts of the country are greatly in need of specialist radiologist reporting services. Our Teleradiology platform, RadSpa is built on the premise that a radiologist can be accessed from anywhere in the world and does not have to be physically present in the geographies to serve them. Once the image acquisition is done by a trained technologist on site, one of our team of experienced and specialised radiologists based out of one of our many locations will provide interpretation and reporting in real time, thereby contributing to early diagnosis, optimised treatment and better patient outcomes. We are delighted to be partnering with GE Healthcare with whom we share a mutual goal of delivering quality healthcare to remote parts of India.”