Tata Memorial Centre to host three-day conference

Aims to drive opinion and implementable action in providing universal healthcare in India

In honour of its platinum jubilee year (2016–2017), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, will host a first-of-its-kind conference themed ‘Healthcare: A Commodity or Basic Human Need?’ from January 27 to 29, 2017. The conference will serve as a platform to bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including leading health economists, policy planners, heads of pharmaceutical companies, administrators, clinicians, patient advocates, epidemiologists and regulators, in the hope of evolving a suitable healthcare model that provides cost-effective solutions for the developing and developed world. The conference is co-hosted by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Tata Trusts and Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.