Home / Happening Now / Tata Memorial Centre to host three-day conference

Tata Memorial Centre to host three-day conference

By EH News Bureau on January 20, 2017

Aims to drive opinion and implementable action in providing universal healthcare in India

In honour of its platinum jubilee year (2016–2017), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, will host a first-of-its-kind conference themed ‘Healthcare: A Commodity or Basic Human Need?’ from January 27 to 29, 2017. The conference will serve as a platform to bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including leading health economists, policy planners, heads of pharmaceutical companies, administrators, clinicians, patient advocates, epidemiologists and regulators, in the hope of evolving a suitable healthcare model that provides cost-effective solutions for the developing and developed world. The conference is co-hosted by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Tata Trusts and Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

 

Please Wait while comments are loading...