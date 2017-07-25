Students, doctors take on street to create awareness about Hepatitis

The participating doctors and industry leaders exchanged ideas on recent developments in this segment

Around 1000 plus pharmacy students from all over Maharashtra gathered in Mumbai to take part in the second edition of “Hepathon – Walk For Liver” a three kilometers awareness walk organised by Hetero Healthcare, in Churchgate on Sunday, ahead of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed on July 28, 2017. Renowned doctors, gastroenterologists’ and liver specialists from the city joined the walk. The participating doctors and industry leaders exchanged ideas on recent developments in this segment.

‘Hepathon – Walk for Liver’, aimed at raising public awareness of Hepatitis with placards and raised slogans about Hepatitis and its deadly consequences. On this occasion, Dr Manjurhusen G Aghariya – Gastroenterologist, Liver Specialist and Endoscopist, said, “It is really a fascinating experience being a part of Hepathon – Hepatitis awareness initiative with my fellow doctors and other members of the society. People should take all preventive and screening measures proactively to avoid the disease.”

Hiradhar, Executive Director, Hetero Healthcare said, “At Hetero Healthcare, we feel that it is our social responsibility to create awareness about Hepatitis in general public which is a silent killer. To mark the World Hepatitis Day , we will also be conducting extensive free screening camps for Hepatitis B & C virus in association with clinicians across India. People can approach gastroenterologists in their cities to avail benefits of these screening camps.”