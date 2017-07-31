STTI releases report on future of nursing and midwifery

The report synthesizes data on global healthcare challenges and priority professional issues

The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) released its 2014-2017 summary report on the Global Advisory Panel on the Future of Nursing & Midwifery (GAPFON). The GAPFON report synthesises data on global healthcare challenges and priority professional issues gathered during the past three years at high-level meetings in each of seven global regions.

STTI views the world’s 19.3 million nurses and midwives as uniquely positioned to spearhead collaboration among health professionals from every discipline, and launched GAPFON to give nurses and midwives a unified voice and vision for the future to advance global health, while simultaneously strengthening professional roles. Throughout the initiative, STTI leveraged its members from more than 90 countries to help establish and strengthen relationships with global stakeholders.

The GAPFON advisory panel, with representation that spanned the globe, was chaired by Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Dean Emerita Dr Martha N Hill.

Dr Hill said, “This report lays the groundwork for implementation plans with specific action steps that will affect global health practice and policy.”

Speaking from STTI’s 28th International Nursing Research Congress in Dublin, Dr Cathy Catrambone, President, STTI called the report a significant milestone in establishing a collaborative platform for nursing and midwifery to advance health and healthcare worldwide.

“We realised that global leaders must work together to develop a unified voice and vision for the future of nursing and midwifery worldwide,” said Dr Catrambone. “The Global Advisory Panel on the Future of Nursing & Midwifery has been a vehicle for thought leaders to share information, and develop strategies that advance the profession to improve global health.”