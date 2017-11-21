StemRx introduces CliniMACS Prodigy System to serve un-matched Bone Marrow transplant, CAR T cells, DC cell and NK cells

More than 5000 cancer patients benefited through CliniMACS Prodigy System all across world

StemRx recently introduced CliniMacs prodigy- a cell manufacturing system that will cater to the requirements of clinical Haemato-Oncologist to address the patients’ needs for malignant and non-malignant transplants. The idea behind this system is to give hope for cancer patient for bone marrow transplant with un-matched donor.

According to the company, more than 5000 patient benefited through CliniMACS Prodigy System all across world. This will help those with cancer and genetic diseases to easily avail transplantation. Opting for an alternate transplant donor will be easy with this technique, benefitting many patient suffering from leukaemia or other cancers as well.

During the medical conference organised at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative medicine researcher, StemRx introduce “CliniMACS Prodigy System” said “It was not possible to opt for a transplant unless the perfect blood cells match. However, with the inclusion of this new technique half matched transplant is also possible. it can eliminate long waiting periods for BMT donor & save many lives. It is a certified GMP-grade cell manufacturing system that involves reprogramming of DNA immune system cells called T cells so that they attack the tumour in the body.”

At the launch, renowned doctors and medical specialists discussed on various clinical advantage related to CliniMACS Prodigy system. Dr Sunil Bhatt, Head of Department Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant at Narayana Health City, Bangalore, said, “Initially it was mandatory that blood cells from siblings needs to be matched for transplant. This led to only 25 to 30 per cent chances of finding a perfect match and 70 per cent of patients were left with no donors. However, with this new technique alternate donor transplant from blood relatives that match half is also possible. This increases the option of finding a treatment for Cancer patients.”

Dr Minal Poojary, Blood Bank Officer, Tata Memorial Hospital, said, “There are various types of transplants with various risk and advantages. As per the condition of the patient the collected cells are modified. The processing of these cells are as per indication from the doctor and the patient’s needs.”

Dr Mahajan added “Extracting stem cells from the bone marrow is a painful and risky for the donors who can sometimes require blood transfusions. The two step method uses stem cells harvested from the blood of siblings. Using the stem cells from blood is not only easier for donor, but also gives doctors the ability to control the exact number of immune cells called T cells, which fight the cancer. Moreover, patients suffering from cancer have to undergo chemotherapy, that helps keep those cell from becoming over reactive followed by cancer fighting T cells. CAR- T cell immunotherapy shows strong promise for treating various cancers and infectious diseases.”