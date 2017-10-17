Stanplus raises $1.1 mn funding

The funds are led by Kstart capital, INSEAD Angels will augment operations, expansion and innovations

StanPlus, the Hyderabad based medical transportation startup announced securing an investment of $1.1 million funding as seed funding for a minority stake.

This fund will help continue its scale-up in the rapidly growing medical transportation industry in India. The latest round of investment is being led by Kstart (Kalaari Capital’s Seed Fund) and co-invested by CM Diamant, a chain of medical centres and hospital in Canada and Africa, and INSEAD Angels (Asia).

Speaking on the utilisation of the funding, Prabhdeep Singh, Co-Founder & CEO says “The amount invested will be used to increase our Advance-Life Support fleet and expand across geographies, innovate with cutting-edge technologies and to cover all medical transportation categories in near future”

Adding to this, Antoine Poirson, Co-Founder & COO says, “Our aim is to empower people during difficult situations. We see a huge gap in the ambulance transportation service from home to hospital and hospital to home especially in the non-emergency sector. In fact, our successful operations have only strengthened our relationship with private and general hospitals allowing them to focus on providing best care to patients, outsourcing logistics and transportation hassle to us. With this additional investment we would like to continue our remarkable growth of the last one year and supplement our vision and mission.”

Speaking on the technology front, “the additional investment would be utilized to augment our technology. There’s a lot that we are doing that has never been done before anywhere in the world ”, adds Jose Leon, Co-Founder & Technical Advisor.