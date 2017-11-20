SRV Mamata opens super speciality hospital in Dombivli

The hospital has 100 beds including 18 ICU beds, 5 Nicu beds and three operation theatres

Tertiary care hospital SRV Mamata was recently inaugurated in Dombivli. The hospital has 100 beds including 18 ICU beds, 5 Nicu beds, three operation theatres. The hospital is equipped with cath lab for cardiac procedure. The hospital has departments such as orthopaedic and joint replacement, oncology, general surgery, bariatric and weight loss surgery, nephrology and 24×7 dialysis, urology, neurology, neuro-surgery, plastic and cosmetic surgery, pulmonology, medical and surgical gastroenterology, anaesthesiology, ENT, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics etc.

The hospital was formally inaugurated by Eknathji Shinde, PWD, Maharashtra, Ravindraji Chavan, State Minister of Health, Shrikantji Shinde, MS Ortho Hon Member of Parliament, Kalyan, Shri Rajendraji Deolkar Mayor, KDMC, Shubhashji Bhoir, MLA, Kalyan Gramin and Dipeshji Mhatre Corporator, KMDC. Marathi film actress Nishigandha Wad was also present on this occasion.