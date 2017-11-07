Sri Lankan govt authorities undergo training on healthcare in IIHMR University

The theme of five day programme was ‘Leadership and Strategic Management in Healthcare’

A group of senior government officials from Sri Lanka including health minister from North Province and senior bureaucrats participated in a five-day programme in healthcare conducted by IIHMR University-Jaipur. The programme was supported by the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka.

IIHMR University, which is regularly roped in by various countries of South Asian region for public health management training, conducted the ‘Leadership and Strategic Management in Healthcare’ programme for the Sri Lankans.

“The objective of coming to India for this programme was to learn new approaches in Leading and strategically managing the healthcare system in Sri Lanka. It has been great coming here and learning from India. We will certainly be able to improve the public health management with the insights we have gained here,” said Dr G Gunaseelan, Minister for Health, Northern Provincial Council, Sri Lanka.

“We have been conducting many programme and training sessions for doctors, researchers and healthcare professionals from around the globe and we are proud we could be of help to the Sri Lankan delegates,” said Dr Vivek Bhandari, President, IIHMR University.

“The content for the programme was designed in a way that would help the delegates to take the learning back home and implement them for improvement in their public health system,” said Dr PR Sodani, Pro President and Dean Training, IIHMR University.

This event is being followed up with another programme for the middle level bureaucrats and healthcare delivery professionals in the government from the island nation from November 13-17 November, 2017 on the same subject.