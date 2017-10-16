SRCC Children’s Hospital undertakes awareness campaign on Rett Syndrome

Over 30 children suffering from Rett Syndrome and over 150 parents pan India attended the interactive panel discussion with doctors and experts

SRCC Children’s Hospital along with Indian Rett Syndrome Awareness Foundation and Parents Support Group of Delhi conducted a mega awareness seminar among parents on Rett Syndrome in Mumbai, (primarily a neuro development disorder found prominently among girl children). Over 30 children suffering from Rett Syndrome and over 150 parents pan India attended the interactive panel discussion with doctors and experts, many of them coming from Delhi.

Dattatray Padsalgikar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, was the Chief Guest for the event. Specialists doctors (Brig) Dr KS Rana (Delhi), Dr Anaita Hegde, Dr Shiraz Vazifdar, Dr Mala Jagtiani, Mrs Roshan Kore, spoke on various topics related to Rett Syndrome.

Dr Sonu Udani, Director Pediatric Care, SRCC Children’s Hospital, managed by Narayana Health, said, “Parents knowledge and support to these children are essential, they need to understand that such children (mostly girls) suffer from physical growth, hearing and vision problems, balancing problem, seizure’s etc and take necessary steps to manage them. Over a year, the child shows autism symptoms and this disorder generally develops after the child is 2 years of age and in few cases, symptoms are observed even after the child is 1 year old. Around 1 in 10000 girls suffer from this syndrome.”

Rett syndrome (RS), one of the commonest causes of profound cognitive impairment in girls and women, was first recognized in the 1960s and the first report from India was in 1994. Though RS has a prevalence of 1 per 10000 to 1 per 22000 in India it is confined to very few case reports. This may be related to under diagnoses of the condition or misdiagnosis of these children as cerebral palsy or autism. Parents Support Group (Delhi) was representing the parents of the children suffering from Rett Syndrome.