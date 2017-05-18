SRCC Children’s Hospital organises free eye camp for children

On the occasion of Retinoblastoma Awareness Week, the hospital is screening children till the age of six years

SRCC Children’s Hospital, managed by Narayana Health, has taken the initiative to offer free eye screening for children till the age of six years under the banner ‘Flash a light for healthy eyes.’ The hospital will organise a camp at Haji Ali Park, Mahalaxmi from 10 am to 5 pm till May 20, 2017. This week is observed as ‘Retinoblastoma Awareness Week’ under the aegis of RB India National Interest Group, of CanKids…KidsCan concluding with a scientific deliberation on management of Retinoblastoma on May 21, 2017.

The camp aims to create awareness on the excessive ‘screen time’ due to usage of smart phones, tablets, computers, television by children. Excessive screen time is associated with development of psychological disorders, obesity, sleep disturbance. This awareness includes an informative discussion with parents and caregivers about recommendations for screen time for children of different ages based on the guidelines by American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr Himika Gupta, Consultant Ocular Oncology, SRCC Children’s Hospital said, “The red reflex is a normal form of reflection of light from the retina, seen occasionally as red eye effect in photographs. It is a ‘one second no touch test’ that can be done even when the baby is lying down. This test can rule out up to 18 eye disorders including corneal opacity, childhood cataract, high refractive errors, squint eye and retinal disorders.”