SRCC Children’s Hospital launches Raksha Camp – Save the Little Hearts

The programme was launched in association with Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Tata Trusts

SRCC Children’s Hospital managed by Narayana Health has launched a paediatric programme ‘Rakhsa Camp – Save the little Hearts’, an initiative to save and enrich lives of hundreds of children from across Maharashtra with aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and TATA Trusts.

Amruta Fadnavis was the chief guest at the inauguration. Other dignitaries included Madan Yerawar- Guardian Minister, Shiv Kumar Dighe- Charity Commissioner, Mumbai, Kumar Chaitanya- Head of Individual Grants-TATA Trust, Omprakash Shete- OSD to Chief Minister, Chief-CM’s Medical Assistance Cell.

Arunesh Punetha, Regional Director, Narayana Health, said, “Under this unique programme, disadvantaged children from various parts of Maharashtra will be screened for free by paediatric healthcare specialists at regular intervals and treatment options will be provided whenever necessary.”

Children from Nasik, Palghar and Yatmal participated in Raksha Camp. Most children had cardiac ailments and need surgical interventions. Dr Purna Kurkure – Medical Director and Sr. Consultant Oncology, Dr Soonu Udani – Director Critical Care, Rupesh Choubey – Facility Director along with hospital staff were also present.