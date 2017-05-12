SRCC Children’s Hospital introduces free health screening camp

The facility will be available for children and adolescents for two months

SRCC Children’s Hospital located in Mumbai intends to offer affordable medical care to infants, children and adolescents. In this regard, the hospital has initiated free health screening for children between the ages of three to 18 years every Saturday starting from May 13, 2017. The free screening camp will be available for two months and conclude on July 1 which is observed as Doctor’s Day. Parents interested in availing this facility may call 186 0208 0208 as pre-registration is mandatory.

Free screening includes free blood count and haemoglobin test; analysis by a nutritionist; eye check-up; teeth and oral health; ear, nose and throat (ENT) as well as paediatric assessment and consultation with a paediatrician.