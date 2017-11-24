SquareBoat launches Spectrum

Spectrum is a unique server health monitoring tool offering a clean and simple user interface

Gurugram-based SquareBoat, a start-up focussed, new-age product development organisation creating innovative mobile and web applications, has announced the official launch of its flagship product Spectrum, a real-time server health monitoring tool for stakeholders in the web services industry. Spectrum fetches data from Amazon Web Services (AWS) CloudWatch (which only allows system architects and administrators to monitor their applications on the cloud), and displays it in a real time basis on a single screen, even for multiple servers or websites.

Commenting on the launch of Spectrum in India, Gaurav Gupta, Founder and MD SquareBoat, said, “Monitoring server health is important to operate a website smoothly, and take remedial action, as and when required. Although at present existing tools like Nagios, Icinga, Zabbix etc. are being used for monitoring the server performance of a website; the complexity of those tools limits them to be used by tech-savvy persons only. On the contrary, what Spectrum does is that it uses a simple red-green light interface to indicate good or bad scenarios, making it simple enough to be used and understood by even non-technical entrepreneurs and marketing professionals.”

Explaining further on the usefulness of the product, he added, “This can prove to be a very resourceful tool particularly when the tech team is located remotely and the management wants to have a real time check on the server performance/ health. Also at times when marketing has pushed its efforts to increase the website’s traffic, Spectrum will come in handy to alert and notify the tech team before the site crashes due to excessive traffic. By continually monitoring your network, you can ensure performance and productivity reaches optimal levels. Interestingly, you can also add multiple team members in order to allow them to view server check metrics at any point of time.”