SMT bags two years contract with Italian Public Hospitals

The agreement was signed after Supraflex DES won against nine other DES after eight months

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), through its Italian partner EUKON, has signed an agreement with Emilia Romagna region in Italy to deliver approximately 10,000 Supraflex in the next two years.

This agreement was signed after Supraflex DES won against nine other DES after eight months of technical and economical evaluations during the regional tender process concluded few weeks ago. The tender process evaluated the products on basis of quality as well as price offerings from Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Biosensor, Cardinal Health, Envision, Eucatech, Meril andTerumo.

“The partnership with SMT gave us all the ammunition to step in to a difficult market segment where an extremely fine balance in required between the needs of the interventional cardiologists, who only ask for top quality devices, and the national healthcare system, whose focus is to decrease the health care costs” he added.

SMT’s Head of Western Europe Gaurav Goel commented, “It’s the first time in Europe that an Indian driven team has proven its mettle against the established DES companies. We are in sync with the necessities of the current generation of operators and are agile and innovative. Just like our product Supraflex, we are more ‘flexible’ and we are fully ready to build on this important milestone to boost to our expansion in Italy and rest of Europe.”

Emilia Romagna is one of the most populous regions of north Italy, with 15 cath labs performing the 10 per cent of the Italian PTCA, listing cities like: Bologna, Ferrara, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Rimini, Forlì, Ravenna and Reggio Emilia.

Supraflex, the third gen DES from SMT, has the lowest strut (60µm) thickness among all the available sirolimus eluting coronary stents, without compromising radial strength. It comes with the broadest sizes range currently available for PTCA, a safety proven bio absorbable polymer and an optimised drug release.

These features, the continuous clinical outcomes and a great post-sales support are making Supraflex, the choice of a growing family of hemodynamists.