Sisu Global Health wins First Mile Innovation Challenge

The Consortium for Affordable Medical Technologies (CAMTech) at Massachusetts General Hospital’s (MGH) Global Health and GE Healthcare Sustainable Healthcare Solutions (SHS) announced Sisu Global Health as the winner of the First Mile Innovation Challenge, a global call for innovative solutions that directly address clinical or community hardships in primary healthcare. The initiative crowd sourced ideas would impact communities in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) with a focus on maternal and child health, cardiac health and safe surgery.

Sisu Global Health, a medical device company developing a low-cost auto-transfusion device called Hemafuse, won the $25,000 award. The handheld, mechanical tool helps to recover patient blood loss during surgery and other emergency situations, as well as replaces the need for donor blood. Hemafuse works like a syringe, pulling a patient’s blood through a filter and transferring it back to a blood bag to be recycled – addressing the critical need of blood shortage in LMICs.

The female-led team has conducted usability studies in three countries, performed a clinical pilot in Ethiopia and is currently in the process of securing regulatory approval in Ghana and is expecting to begin sales in late 2017.

In addition to funding, the team will receive resources to support their innovation through the CAMTech Innovation Platform and introductions to GE’s new five.eight Accelerator. CAMTech and GE announced the awards as a follow-up opportunity to the First Mile Discovery Challenge, which identified the most pressing, unmet clinical needs in primary healthcare and awarded ten $1,000 prizes to the best-defined challenges.

CAMTech and GE received more than 80 applications from 16 countries, which were narrowed down to a final ten and reviewed by CAMTech’s extensive Technology Review Committee comprised of experts across the public health, clinical, engineering and business sectors. Submissions were scored according to five criteria: public health impact, management/ team, commercial viability, technical innovation and co-creation.