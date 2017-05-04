Sisu Global Health bags award for auto-transfusion device

Hemafuse is a hand-held, mechanical tool that helps to recover patient blood loss during surgery

Sisu Global Health, a medical device company developing an auto-transfusion device called Hemafuse, has won a $25,000 award at First Mile Innovation Challenge. It was organised by CAMTech, Global Health and GE Healthcare Sustainable Healthcare Solutions(SHS) at Massachusetts General Hospital’s (MGH). The initiative crowd sourced ideas that would impact communities in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) with a focus on maternal and child health, cardiac health and safe surgery.

Hemafuse is a hand-held, mechanical tool helps to recover patient blood loss during surgery and other emergency situations, as well as replaces the need for donor blood. It works like a syringe, pulling a patient’s blood through a filter and transferring it back to a blood bag to be recycled – addressing the critical need of blood shortage in LMICs.

Reportedly, the team conducted usability studies in three countries, performed a clinical pilot in Ethiopia and is currently in the process of securing regulatory approval in Ghana and is expecting to begin sales in late 2017.

“Hemafuse has the potential to impact millions of lives and we plan to use this award for the first small-scale commercial launch of Hemafuse in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Carolyn Yarina, CEO at Sisu Global Health

In addition to funding, the team will receive resources to support their innovation through the CAMTech Innovation platform and introductions to GE’s new 5.8 accelerator.