Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre organises a CME

A CME on “Diagnostic Testing in Paediatric Kidney Diseases” was recently organised by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre. The event was attended by over 75 doctors including some of the specialists from various faculties of medicine.

Dr Gustad Daver, Medical Director at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital inaugurated the CME and spoke about the important role of various diagnostic tests including genetic tests in diagnosing kidney diseases in children. He stated that kidney diseases in children often present with subtle clinical manifestations and the diagnosis requires a high index of suspicion, careful bedside history taking & examination followed by appropriate diagnostic testing.

Dr Kiran Sathe, Consultant Paediatric Nephrologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and the Organising secretary of this academic event briefed the delegates about common clinical presentations of kidney diseases in children. Diagnosis of immunologically mediated kidney diseases, urinary tract infections, surgical disorders of the urinary tract and voiding disorders in children was discussed in detail by some of the leading specialists in the field.

Dr Sheetal Sharda, Consultant Clinical Geneticist at MedGenome was one of the speakers for the CME who spoke on the scope of Genetics in Paediatric kidney diseases. She discussed about the applications of genetic testing in clinical practice and how it is revolutionising the diagnostic and therapeutic front as far as genetic disorders are concerned. Dr Sharda stated that chronic renal diseases form a big burden in healthcare management. Majority of them do not have a successful treatment and renal transplant is often the only option. In such cases, offering a genetic test to the families has great implications in planning appropriate treatment, prognostication and in taking reproductive options. She made the audience aware about the various genetic tests available for kidney disorders and also discussed about the interpretation of these tests in relation to clinical practice.