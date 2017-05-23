Sinolink Healthcare launches NHS Observership Programme in India

The programme will enhance learning within the observers’ medical specialism whilst gaining experience of the UK’s NHS systems and procedures

Sinolink Healthcare has launched a new Observership Programme that will facilitate medical observership from India to the UK’s National Health Service. Observers will be able to learn, develop and share medical knowledge with which to assist India’s healthcare system, whilst the hosting department receive a number of benefits from research funding, training development to International collaboration.

The clinical elective programme is designed to enhance learning within the observers’ medical specialism whilst gaining experience of the UK’s NHS systems and procedures. Sinolink have well established links with the top university hospitals partners in the UK from which bespoke programmes are created.

Sinolink have run Observership programmes with medical practitioners from China for nearly ten years. The clinical and non-clinical programmes, range from hospital CEO management training to care assistant training, with the most popular being clinical attachment programmes for doctors and nurses. The programmes include clinical governance, risk management, leadership and complex patient care, as well as medical codes of conduct.

The benefits to observers include being exposed to a wide range of medical practices such as simulation labs, ward rounds, MDT (multi-disciplinary team) meetings, assimilation and theatre training. Primary care classroom based learning gives each observer the chance to experience a typical NHS patient pathway.