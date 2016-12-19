Siemens Healthineers to expand its laboratory diagnostic manufacturing facility

Siemens will invest $300 million in Walpole Massachusetts laboratory diagnostics manufacturing facility over the next four years

Siemens Healthineers will invest around $300 million in its Walpole, Massachusetts. laboratory diagnostics manufacturing and research and development facility. The investment extends over four years and is another proof point that Siemens Healthineers invests in innovation to enable healthcare providers around the world to meet their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments. Through products and solutions designed to increase efficiency and reduce costs, Siemens Healthineers sets new trends in healthcare together with its customers – working under the motto ‘Engineering Success. Pioneering Healthcare. Together.’

“The expansion of the Walpole facility fits into the strategic growth plans for the company and allows us to increase our manufacturing footprint in the US, the largest healthcare market in the world,” said Bernd Montag, CEO, Siemens Healthineers.“The laboratory instruments and reagents developed and manufactured at the Siemens Healthineers Walpole facility impact patients and healthcare providers across the globe.”

The Walpole facility currently employs more than 700 employees and is the main Siemens Healthineers manufacturing facility for assays that run on the ADVIA Centaur family of immunoassay instruments, and for consumables for the company’s molecular and blood gas testing instruments. The facility will also manufacture assays to run on the immunoassay module of the Atellica Solution, which is currently under FDA review. R&D efforts at the site bring new tests to the diagnostics market to help physicians diagnose and treat disease.

The company plans to upgrade and expand its existing 500,000 sq ft complex. The expansion, which will include manufacturing, warehouse, office and lab space, is set to begin in the summer. Siemens Healthineers is committed to creating at least 400 positions. The company anticipates that it may ultimately create up to as many as 700 new permanent jobs to bring the total employment at the site to between 1,300 and 1,600 by 2026. These employees will join the 46,000 Siemens Healthineers around the world who enable healthcare providers to deliver excellent patient care.